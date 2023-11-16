Xi Jinping demands removal of unilateral US sanctions against China — TV

BEIJING, November 16. /TASS/. The Chinese government insists that the US lifts its unilateral sanctions against China, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden during a meeting in California.

"The United States has been constantly taking measures aimed against China, including export restrictions, investment screening and unilateral sanctions," China’s Central Television quoted Xi as saying. "I hope the United States treat Chinese concerns seriously, take measures and cancel unilateral sanctions."

In his words, Washington’s pressure on high-tech Chinese companies constitutes "an infringement upon the Chinese nation’s development rights and interests."

He demanded "fair and non-discriminatory conditions" for Chinese companies on the US market.

According to Global Times, US has imposed sanctions on over 1,300 companies and individuals from China.