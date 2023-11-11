US military jet crashes in eastern Mediterranean

WASHINGTON, November 12. /TASS/. A US military aircraft crashed during a training flight over the eastern Mediterranean, the US European Command said.

The jet suffered a "mishap" and went down, the command said in a statement. It added that "there are no indications of hostile activity."

The statement didn’t specify the type of the aircraft or whether there were any casualties. An investigation is underway. The press office of the US European Command told TASS it had no additional information about the incident.