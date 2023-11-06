UN, CSTO chiefs stress importance of efforts to reduce strategic risks to security

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, a Russia-led security bloc) Imangali Tasmagambetov and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have stressed the importance of coordinated international steps to reduce strategic risks to security, the CSTO said on Monday after their video call.

"The sides discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation between the CSTO Secretariat and the UN Secretariat. In particular, they stressed the importance of coordinated international steps to reduce strategic risks to security by means of preventive regional activities," it said.

Apart from that, they discussed the development of working contacts between the CSTO and sectoral UN structures on problems of fighting against terrorism, drug trafficking, cross-border crime, illegal migration, as well as cooperation in the area of peacekeeping activities. "The sides noted the significance of efforts to curb the spread of terrorist ideology and propaganda and in the area of information security. The sides agreed to continue contacts," it added.