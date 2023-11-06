South Korea, US, Japan to set up cybersecurity consultation group

SEOUL, November 6. /TASS/. South Korea, the United States and Japan will set up a special consultative group to discuss cybersecurity issues, including countering the North Korean threat, the South Korean presidential office said after a trilateral meeting in Washington at the level of deputy national security advisers of the leaders of the three countries.

In particular, one of the tasks of this group will be to develop measures to block the North Korean activities in cyberspace to finance its nuclear missile program. Western countries, Seoul and Tokyo have previously made allegations of hacking by groups believed to be linked to Pyongyang to steal funds.

Members of the advisory group are expected to meet four times a year. Another task will be to develop a capacity for joint response to threats in cyberspace.