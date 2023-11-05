Hamas calls on UN chief to set up international committee to inspect hospitals in Gaza

CAIRO, November 6. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has called on the UN Secretary General to set up an international committee to inspect hospitals in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement published on the group’s Telegram channel.

"We call on the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to form an international committee to visit hospitals in the Gaza Strip to verify the occupation authorities' false version that they are used as shelters," the movement said said. The group called the Israeli army spokesman's words about Gaza hospitals a lie. "He [IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari] tried to justify his threat to attack an Indonesian hospital and a Qatari hospital in the northern Gaza Strip by saying that Hamas has built tunnels under them and uses them as a cover to launch rockets. This is nothing but a lie to justify their [Israel's] ongoing crimes against civilians, the wounded and patients in Gaza hospitals," Hamas pointed out.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank.