MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 55 personnel in the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"In the South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of forces, in collaboration with army aviation and artillery, repelled an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 102nd territorial defense brigade in the area of the settlement of Marfopol, Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.