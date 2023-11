CAIRO, November 4. /TASS/. The death toll as a result of shelling and bombing by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the recent escalation reached 9,488, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

According to the report, there are 3,900 children and adolescents among the victims of Israeli aggression.

The department also reported that during the escalation, 150 medical staff working in Gaza were killed and 57 ambulances were destroyed.