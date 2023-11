CAIRO, November 4. /TASS/. An Israeli air force raid on the Al-Fakhura school building in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip killed at least 12 Palestinians, a spokesperson of the Palestinian enclave's Ministry of Health said.

"According to preliminary data, at least 12 people were killed and at least 54 more were injured during the strike on Al-Fakhura," the official was quoted by Al Jazeera.