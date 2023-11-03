Hezbollah leader says Hamas must win

BEIRUT, November 3. /TASS/. The leader of the Lebanese Shiite party Hezbollah, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, has said it is imperative that Hamas win in the conflict with Israel.

"Today, we have two goals. The first one is to stop the aggression, and the second one is to ensure the victory of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip, I mean the victory of Hamas," he said in a televised address to participants at a rally in Beirut.

He described the current developments in the Gaza Strip as a "decisive and historical battle after which everything will be different." "This is humankind’s battle against the savagery and barbarism personified by the United States, Great Britain, and Israel," he stressed.