Hezbollah says Israel ‘scared’ to launch major operation in Gaza

BEIRUT, November 3. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), with its state-of-the-art aircraft and missiles, has thus far had no success in its fight against Palestinian resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese Shiite party Hezbollah, said in a televised address to a mass rally held in Beirut as a show of support for Islamic resistance fighters who are confronting Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

"The Israeli enemy is frightened to launch a major ground operation in Gaza because of possible heavy casualties. It is scared, helpless and is seeing failure after failure," he said.

Nasrallah is convinced that the fighters of the Palestinian movement Hamas and its allies will defeat the Israeli military.