Gaza Health Ministry reveals number of people dead, injured since October 7 — TV

CAIRO, November 3. /TASS/. The total number of fatalities in the Gaza Strip since tensions escalated in the Middle East on October 7 has risen to 9,227, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported, citing the Gaza Health Ministry.

According to the channel, a total of 3,826 children and 2,405 women died in Israeli shelling of the enclave. At least 23,516 others were injured.

Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel that the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since October 7 has risen to 143.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank. On October 27, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the country was expanding the scope of its ground military operation in Gaza.