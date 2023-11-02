Cuban president says UN recognized heroism of Cubans by condemning US sanctions

HAVANA, November 2. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly, by adopting a resolution calling on the US to end the trade and economic embargo against Cuba, showed that the international community recognizes and supports the heroism and courage of the Cuban people, said the country’s president, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

"The world has again said no to the genocidal siege. This is a new victory for the Cuban people and their revolution. This is the recognition and support of the international community for the heroism and resistance of Cuba. This is a triumph of the dignity and courage of our people," the president wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said the vote shows how isolated the US has become.

"It has reaffirmed the total isolation of the US because of its illegal, offensive and morally unsustainable policies," the minister said on X.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN General Assembly for the 31st time adopted a resolution calling on the US to end the trade and economic embargo against Cuba, which has been in effect since 1962. The Cuba-sponsored resolution garnered support from 187 countries, with Israel and the US voting against, and Ukraine abstaining.

The US severed diplomatic ties with the island nation in 1961 in response to the nationalization of American property. On February 3, 1962, Washington announced a trade and economic embargo against Cuba. Havana has set the lifting of the embargo as one of its foreign policy priorities. According to the Cuban government, the embargo has resulted in the island economy losing out on $159 billion.

Since 1992, Cuba has annually submitted to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution calling for the lifting of the US embargo. The overwhelming majority of UN member states invariably vote in support of the proposal.