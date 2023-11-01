China calls for international conference on Palestine

BEIJING, November 1. /TASS/. Beijing has urged the international community to convene a credible international conference on Palestine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi during their phone conversation on Wednesday.

"The recent emergency special session of the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, and that reflected the resolute voice of the international community," said Wang Yi, as quoted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

"China advocates for urgently convening a credible, large-scale and effective international peace conference so as to put the Palestine issue back on the track of a two-state solution," he said.

The Chinese top diplomat pointed out that the situation in the Gaza Strip "is deteriorating with each passing day and the number of civilian casualties is growing."

"No responsible country with a sense of morality can allow this tragedy to go on," he said.

Wang Yi noted that China is assuming the presidency of the Security Council in November and that it plans to strengthen coordination with all parties, especially Arab countries. Beijing intends to stand up for justice, seek consensus and relentlessly make efforts towards de-escalation in order to protect civilians, alleviate the humanitarian situation and restore peace, Wang Yi added.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. On October 27, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said the IDF was expanding its ground operation in Gaza.