DPRK envoy rejects as 'false rumors' reports of Hamas fighters using North Korea-made arms

UNITED NATIONS, November 1. /TASS/. Reports of militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas using North Korea-made weapons in attacks on Israel are rumors spread by US government-funded media outlets, Kim Song, Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the United Nations, said.

"Some Western countries have launched a campaign to discredit the DPRK, trying to link us to the crisis in the Middle East. Certain media outlets affiliated with the US administration are spreading unfounded and false rumors that North Korea-made weapons are apparently being used in attacks on Israel," the diplomat said at a UN General Assembly session.

The Voice of America (designated as a foreign agent in Russia) reported in mid-October, citing the Israeli ambassador to Seoul, that Hamas militants were allegedly using North Korea-made weapons. The US-based Radio Free Asia claimed, citing a video, that Hamas militants could be using North Korea-made F-7 grenade launchers.

According to the North Korean envoy, the Gaza Strip "is in hell" due to Israel’s ground operation. Kim added that the DPRK condemned indiscriminate attacks that killed civilians. He stressed that the current crisis was rooted in Israel’s "illegal actions" in Palestine. "However, some countries are raising tensions in Gaza, calling Israel a victim and justifying the ongoing military aggression, claiming that it is based on the right to self-defense," the diplomat said, slamming Washington for its double standard.

"Our delegation is confident that the crisis in the Gaza Strip must be stopped and all civilians must be protected," Kim concluded, reiterating the North Korean authorities’ "consistent support" for the Palestinian people "in their fair fight" for the creation of an independent state.