Hamas, Israel, Egypt agree to release foreigners, wounded from Gaza — news agency

LONDON, November 1. /TASS/. Palestinian radical movement Hamas, Israeli and Egyptian authorities under the mediation of Qatar and in coordination with the US have reached an agreement to allow foreigners and seriously wounded people to leave the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported citing a source.

According to the source, the agreements imply that foreign passport holders and seriously wounded people will be able to travel through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. However, the parties did not set a timeframe for opening the crossing, the source told Reuters.

According to the news agency, the agreement is not related to resolving issues on the negotiating agenda, such as the release of hostages held by Hamas and the introduction of a humanitarian pause to ease the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

Earlier, Hamas published lists of people who will be able to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing starting on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5 a.m. GMT). In total, at least 430 people are on the lists. They include citizens of Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Japan and Jordan. Palestinians with dual citizenships, employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross and a number of non-governmental organizations will also be allowed to leave the enclave. Later, the Al-Qahera al-Ihbariya TV channel reported that dozens of ambulances entered the Gaza Strip from Egyptian territory through the Rafah crossing to transfer the first group of wounded and seriously ill Palestinians from Gaza to Egyptian territory.