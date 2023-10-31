Israeli military fires 50 artillery rounds at southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 31. /TASS/. Israeli artillery has carried out a series of strikes on the border areas of southern Lebanon, firing at least 50 shells, Al Manar television reported.

The shells aimed at areas near the settlements of al-Liabbouneh and Ramyah. Fire also targeted the village of Naqoura in the south, where Hezbollah fighters made an attack on Monday.

Earlier, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked the southern villages of Yater and Zibqine, as well as the outskirts of Tayr Harfa, Deira and Baraachit. Israel said on Tuesday that the strikes targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure, weapons depots and firing positions.

The exchange of strikes between Israel and Hezbollah has been ongoing since October 8. As a result, Israeli authorities decided to evacuate residents of 29 settlements located within 5 kilometers from the border.

In Lebanon, shelling and air strikes by Israel caused 29,000 people to flee their homes.