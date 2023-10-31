Over 800,000 Palestinians evacuate from northern Gaza, Israeli army says

TEL-AVIV, October 31. /TASS/. Over 800,000 civilians have left the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, Israeli military spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said at a briefing.

"We are happy to see that more than 800,000 have evacuated from the northern part, from the main combat area," he noted.

Humanitarian assistance continues to be delivered to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, Conricus said, adding that there was food and water in the south of the enclave. "As days go by, I think we will be ramping up our facilitation of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip," he added.

On October 13, Israel informed the United Nations that 1.1 mln Palestinians should relocate to the south of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours. The Israeli army explained the recommendation saying that Hamas militants were hiding in tunnels under civilian buildings in Gaza. Hamas, however, urged Gaza residents to ignore Israel’s demand, and asked the UN to take measures to prevent people from being forced from their homes.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.