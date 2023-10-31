Syria asking UNSC to speak up on airport strikes

UNITED NATIONS, October 31. /TASS/. Damascus is asking the UN Security Council to speak up about attacks on Syria’s airports and hold those responsible accountable, Acting Charge d’Affairs of Syria’s delegation to the UN, Al Hakam Dandi, said at a session on the political and humanitarian situation in the country.

"In only 10 days, there have been four attacks against two civilian airports in Syria which has halted the operation of the two airports and has also led to hindering the humanitarian operations of the United Nations, the Syrian Arab Republic," he said. "We call on the Security Council to end its silence and to uphold its responsibility and condemn these attacks and hold their perpetrators accountable," the diplomat added.

"Syria also considers that the protection and the guaranteed immunity provided to Israel by the United States of America and some other states makes them partners in the responsibility for the serious violations of international law and the UN Charter," he asserted.

On October 22, Israel’s air force delivered strikes on airports in Damascus and Aleppo. According to Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, the strikes damaged airstrips and hindered the airports’ operations.