Women, children make up almost 70% of fatalities in Gaza Strip — UN

UNITED NATIONS, October 31. /TASS/. Women and children constitute about 70% of those killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation and this cannot be considered "collateral damage," Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said.

"Nearly 70% of those reported killed [in the Gaza Strip] are children and women," he said. According to the UN official, almost 3,200 children have been killed in the enclave over three weeks. "This cannot be ‘collateral damage,’" Lazzarini stressed.