India to host online G20 summit on November 22

NEW DELHI, October 30. /TASS/. An online summit of the Group of 20 (G20) will be held on November 22, TASS learned at the headquarters of India’s G20 presidency.

"The online summit of the G20 leaders will be held on November 22, 2023," the organizers said.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi had already sent out invitations to the online summit and expected as many leaders from G20 countries to attend as possible.

During the in-person G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9 to 10, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed an online meeting between the group's leaders in November. He said it could review the proposals put forward by the leaders at the summit in September - to speed up their implementation.