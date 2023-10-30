Hezbollah warns of 'proportionate response' if Israel 'crosses red lines'

BEIRUT, October 30. /TASS/. The Hezbollah Lebanese Shia organization is ready to respond in kind should Israel cross certain red lines, Nabil Qaouk, Lebanese cleric and politician and Hezbollah member, told the Ash-Sharq al-Awsat newspaper.

"Our enemy in Israel is well aware of our red lines, and Hezbollah will defend Lebanon and its civilians without hesitation if the enemy continues attacking them," Qaouk said. "Hezbollah will continue its fight until the aggressor’s plans are thwarted, because we all face the same struggle, the same fate, and there is no other way but victory. Victory in the Gaza Strip is Lebanon’s victory, too, and will serve to protect the entire region against Israeli aggression."

Another Hezbollah member, Lebanese politician Mohammad Raad, said: "We will act where we have to, and will continue to deter aggression against those subjected to barbaric attacks, the likes of which have never before been seen in history - at least, in its modern stage. […] We here, in Lebanon, are fully prepared."

Earlier on Monday, member of the Hamas Politburo Mousa Abu Marzook told Al Jazeera that the organization was disappointed by the limited support it was getting from Arab states and ideologically aligned parties, including the Hezbollah.

"We had high hopes for Hezbollah and our colleagues in the West Bank," he said.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes on the enclave and certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.