Abbas warns against risk of current crisis’ growing into global conflict

RABAT, October 29. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned about the risk that the current crisis in the Gaza Strip may grow into a global conflict.

"President Abbas spoke against driving Palestinians from their homes and their soil, be in in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, or Jerusalem," the WAFA news agency reported on Sunday after Abbas’ meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Ramallah.

He stressed that "the inadmissible military and force solutions have led to the current situation, which can potentially grow into a regional or global conflict."

The Palestinian president "thanked Arab countries and their peoples for their support for the Palestinian people’s rights and call for an end to Israel’s aggression."

The top Bahraini diplomat conveyed Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s message of solidarity and support. "Bahrain supports the Palestinian people in these difficult times," he said.