Hospitals in southern Gaza may close within 24 hours due to lack of fuel

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. The Palestinian Red Crescent (PCRS) has announced that it may shut down its Al Quds and Al Amal hospitals in the south of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours due to lack of fuel, PCRS Spokeswoman Nebal Farsakh said.

"We are packing ambulances with tens of people now, trying to save as many as we can. We are not following medical protocols anymore, we are following humanity protocols. We have run out of medical supplies, humanitarian aid and now fuel," the Washington Post quoted her as saying.

"We are receiving hundreds of patients every hour, but we have no options. Patients are lying in the corridors. We are rationing electricity. We are even shutting off the elevators and air conditioning to preserve energy for intensive care," Farsakh added.

According to a statement by the radical Palestinian group Hamas, currently, the enclave’s medical facilities lack fuel, electric power and the necessary medicines and medical equipment. The hospitals are running out of personnel and spare beds. All of this, according to Hamas, indicates that the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip has totally collapsed.

On Thursday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) International Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus told the BBC that Hamas has substantial reserves of fuel and should provide it to hospitals to ensure their normal operation.