Israeli forces detained 1,030 Palestinians, including 670 Hamas activists, since October 7

TEL AVIV, October 27. /TASS/. The Israeli security forces have detained about 1,030 Palestinians, including about 670 activists from the Hamas radical movement, during raids in West Bank since October 7, the IDF press office said.

"At this moment, since the beginning of the war, about 1,030 wanted persons have been detained across the entire Judea and Samaria [Israel’s name for West Bank] and the Jordan valley, about 670 of them are affiliated with the Hamas terror group," the statement says.

According to the press office, on October 26, Israeli forces detained 36 wanted persons, 17 of them being Hamas activists.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militant from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes at the enclave and at certain areas of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes also take place in the West Bank.

According to the latest reports, over 1,400 Israelis have been killed and over 5,200 have been injured; meanwhile, Israeli strikes at the Gaza resulted in over 7,000 Palestinians killed and almost 18,500 injured.