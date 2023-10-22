IDF hits terrorist cell planning to fire missiles toward Israel from Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 22. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced a strike on a terrorist cell that was planning to carry out an anti-tank missile attack against the area near the border with Lebanon.

"Some time ago IDF soldiers fixed a terrorist cell that attempted to fire anti-tank missiles toward the community of Avivim near the border with Lebanon. IDF soldiers hit the cell before it managed to conduct the attack," the statement reads.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.