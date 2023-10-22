{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

IDF hits terrorist cell planning to fire missiles toward Israel from Lebanon

Some time ago IDF soldiers fixed a terrorist cell that attempted to fire anti-tank missiles toward the community of Avivim near the border with Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 22. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced a strike on a terrorist cell that was planning to carry out an anti-tank missile attack against the area near the border with Lebanon.

"Some time ago IDF soldiers fixed a terrorist cell that attempted to fire anti-tank missiles toward the community of Avivim near the border with Lebanon. IDF soldiers hit the cell before it managed to conduct the attack," the statement reads.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

Tags
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Palestinian death toll exceeds 4,600 in Gaza Strip since start of escalation - ministry
Another 14,200 have been wounded, the Health Ministry of the Gaza Strip said
Read more
Only Russia can show specific achievements in small nuclear power plants — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev added that nuclear energy technologies are still evolving around the world, and that countries that have already begun to develop this industry continue to work on new solutions and build new facilities
Read more
Russia calls to immediately stop supporting Kiev regime — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat underscored that the US shipment of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine are futile attempts
Read more
About 1,000 Russians, their family members stranded in southern Gaza – Russian diplomat
Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that over 2 million residents of the region remain without water, food, medical care, fuel and electricity
Read more
Ukrainian army’s attempt to debark near railroad bridge thwarted close to Kherson
As a result of fire damage four boats and 20 soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces were eliminated, a representative of the region’s operative services told reporters
Read more
Zelensky to agree to peace talks, top Danish diplomat says in call with Russian pranksters
Lars Loekke Rasmussen noted that Ukraine was the largest country in Europe, and, should it suddenly become an EU member state, that would have huge consequences
Read more
Russian forces defeat Ukrainian troops near Ugledar, Vodyanoye – Defense Ministry
In total, the enemy lost up to 140 people in the South Donetsk direction, the department reported
Read more
Kremlin slams Biden's words on Putin and Hamas as unacceptable
Dmitry Peskov noted that now is an emotional and potentially very dangerous moment in the international situation, including in connection with the escalation in the Middle East
Read more
Rafah Crossing Point opens to trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza residents - media
First of all, Gaza will receive medicines and medical supplies for providing emergency treatment to Palestinians wounded in Israeli strikes
Read more
LPR Public Chamber calls for holding referendum on accession to Russia immediately
According to the LPR Public Chamber, the republic’s accession to Russia will ensure its security and open up new possibilities for the post-conflict revival
Read more
Russia’s latest Koalitsiya artillery system proves unique properties in tests — Rostec
The completion of the state tests of the Koalitsiya motorized artillery system makes it possible to launch its mass production, Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
Read more
At least 30% of all housing units in Gaza Strip destroyed or damaged — UN
"Hospitals are on the brink and overcrowded with patients, many awaiting treatment," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs added
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down over Voronezh Region
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack was carried out by an aircraft-type UAV
Read more
Putin slams criticism of Schroeder in German
Putin noted that everyone witnessed "an outrageous crack" in the form of applause to a Nazi in the Canadian parliament not long ago
Read more
Crimea part of Russian history — former German Chancellor Schroeder
He believes that five conditions should be met to help resolve the conflict
Read more
Putin gives instructions to prepare proposals for megascience installations
According to the statement, the order must be implemented by February 15, 2024
Read more
Germany overpays for gas – lawmaker
Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany faction Steffen Kotre called Russian gas "profitable and environmentally friendly"
Read more
Israel trying to push Palestinians into Egypt by delivering aid to southern Gaza — Hamas
According to the statement, relief aid to Gaza should come via the Rafah crossing on a permanent basis and be distributed to all parts of the Gaza Strip rather than only to the south
Read more
Death toll among Palestinians exceeds 4,200 — Palestinian health ministry
Around 14,400 people have been wounded, including some 1,400 in the West Bank
Read more
No mass exodus from northern to southern Gaza occurring — Palestinian ambassador to Russia
Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS earlier that Israel had decided to launch its much-discussed ground operation in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Yuan becomes world’s second main currency in trade settlements via SWIFT
The euro ranks third most used currency in international payments
Read more
Pakistani, Russian interests coincide in many spheres — Pakistan's acting PM
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also called cooperation with Russia constructive, pointing out the importance of the two countries working together in the fight against terrorism
Read more
Russian MiG-31K patrols over Black Sea meant to cool off hawkish Western hotheads — expert
Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the HSE University believes that such patrols will not only serve as a deterrent at a time when Washington is deploying US Navy warships to the eastern Mediterranean, but will also make it more difficult for Ukraine to sound air alerts
Read more
Relations with Russia remain priority of Mongolia's foreign policy — Mongolian president
"In the hard times of war and in the years of peaceful creation in the era of socialism, we helped each other and we should always remember this," Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh stressed
Read more
Dozens of terrorists eliminated in Gaza, including Hamas missile forces’ deputy head
Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari also urged again local residents of the northern part of Gaza "to move to the southern part" of the enclave "as soon as possible."
Read more
Russia terminates agreement on cross-border cooperation with Finland — decree
The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to notify the other party of the decision
Read more
Russian Justice Ministry puts diplomat Kunadze on list of foreign agents
According to the department, he “disseminated false information aimed at creating a negative image of the Russian Federation, false information about decisions taken by government bodies of the Russian Federation and their policies, as well as about the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”
Read more
Russia-China trade reaches $200 bln, is set to exceed that amount in 2023 — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that it was a very good progress of the initiative China launched a decade ago to intensify cooperation between countries that constituted the ancient Silk Road
Read more
Israeli army strikes Damascus, Aleppo airports
The Syrian transport ministry have switched regular flights from the abovementioned airports to the airport of the city of Latakia
Read more
Hig-performance anti-drone gun developed in Russia
It is capable of suppressing up to 90% of unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Ukrainian army
Read more
Sirens sound in central Israel
They warn people about the threat of a missile strike
Read more
Israeli military tracks 550 misfired missile launches by militants in Gaza
The shells fell in the Palestinian enclave, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said
Read more
Ukrainian army’s attempt to debark near railroad bridge thwarted close to Kherson
As a result of fire damage four boats and 20 soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces were eliminated, a representative of the region’s operative services said
Read more
Intensity of hostilities near Rabotino grows tenfold — politician
"The number of attacks and the amount of equipment being used by the Ukrainian army near Orekhovo - between Verbovoye and Rabotino towards Novoprokopovka - has sharply increased. The intensity has increased dozens of times," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Air raid alert issued in two regions of Ukraine
The air raid sirens went off in the Kirovograd and Cherkassk regions
Read more
White House says shipment of never-before provided types of weapons to Ukraine possible
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan specified that Washington has "contracted for certain types of weapons systems that have yet to be delivered because they’re still in production"
Read more
PREVIEW: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to pay visit to North Korea
Apparently, Lavrov will inform North Korean partners about outcomes of Beijing meetings. However, Putin’s possible visit to North Korea is expected to be in the focus
Read more
Russian envoy slams allegations of Moscow’s election influence as ‘outright speculations’
Washington, with its reckless policies, has driven Russian-American relations into a dead end, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Press review: Joe goes to well for Ukraine again and West sticks by Israel despite protest
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 20th
Read more
Germany needs Nord Stream 2 to secure competitiveness – lawmaker
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier the country had managed to substitute gas suppliers from Russia and could be proud of it
Read more
US stands in way of resolution on Israel-Palestine ceasefire
According to the Russian foreign ministry, the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution that could help prevent further bloodshed
Read more
Israel hits Nuseirat Market in Gaza, fatalities reported – Palestinian Interior Ministry
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Internal Affairs, there are dead and wounded
Read more
Israeli tank opens fire on militants attacking it on Lebanese border
A short while ago, a terrorist cell fired an anti-tank missile at an IDF tank in the area of Har Dov, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Russia glad to see China’s success in implementing Belt and Road Initiative — Putin
Putin wished Chinese leader Xi Jinping and all participants in the initiative every success in the implementation of their plans
Read more
US trying to quiet guilty conscience with visits to Israel — Russian envoy
"US emissaries are trying to atone for their mistakes and blunders by displaying this undying support for Israel," Anatoly Viktorov underlined
Read more
MFA heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia, Turkey to meet in Tehran on October 23
Foreign ministers plan to discuss the recent developments in South Caucasus
Read more
Cairo Peace Summit participants agree on humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza Strip
He added, however, that "the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the degree of condemnation was a point of disagreement" among the meeting participants
Read more
Italian PM arrives in Israel, holds talks with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv – office
Their meeting took place behind closed doors
Read more
Russia, UAE request urgent Security Council meeting over Gaza blast on October 18
"Russia and the United Arab Emirates requested to hold an urgent UN Security Council meeting in the morning hours of Wednesday," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Explosions heard in Kharkov
There is an air raid alert in the Kharkov region
Read more
Measures resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be agreed without delay – MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov spoke about negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Arab countries, Iran and Israel
Read more
Russian diplomat confirms Lavrov’s talks in Tehran on October 23
IRNA said that foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia and Turkey could hold a ‘3+3’ format meeting
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian-Chinese economic relations
Read more
Head of Chechnya calls on Israel to think twice before escalating conflict with Palestine
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, Israel has taken too much license and is "threatening to wipe an entire people off the map"
Read more
Makhachev defeats Volkanovski, keeping UFC lightweight champion title
The bout ended with a first-round knockout
Read more
US set to deploy in Middle East THAAD battery, additional Patriot air defense systems
"I redirected the movement of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the Central Command area of responsibility," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also said
Read more
Air defenses destroy aerial target in Russia’s Rostov Region – governor
This was announced by the governor of the region Vasily Golubev
Read more
After attempts to isolate Russia, West now at risk of being cast off itself – media
According to the newspaper Le Monde, "uneven treatment of war crimes is once again reviving the discourse on double standards and hypocrisy"
Read more
American-led world sliding headfirst into deepest abyss, Medvedev says
It seems that, "one can offer condolences to the Israelis, but not to the Palestinians," the politician said
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian depots at Dolgintsevo airfield near Krivoy Rog
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Armed Forces defeated the personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 118 regions
Read more
Steven Seagal arrives at UFC 294 to root for Russian MMA athletes
The tournament takes place in Abu Dhabi
Read more
Israel army strikes tunnel beneath mosque in West Bank’s Jenin
According to the IDF, the tunnel was used by militants of Palestinian radical movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who "planned an attack in the nearest future"
Read more
Desire to resolve Middle East crisis to partially outweigh rejection of Russia – expert
President of the International Institute for Global Analysis Vision & Global Trends Tiberio Graziani noted that leading countries understand the importance of the Russian Federation in emergency situations like the current one
Read more
Brazil’s draft UN Security Council resolution contains no call for immediate ceasefire
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky added that Russia suggested two amendments to the resolution in that regard
Read more
PREVIEW: Putin, Xi Jinping to hold negotiations in Beijing
The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the third One Belt - One Road international forum
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept four HARM missiles, two Neptune cruise missiles
The Russian Army also destroyed 23 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported
Read more
Zelensky has to recognize loss of territories for sake of peace — French expert
Jacques Sapir acknowledges that such an option will not be received well either in Ukraine, which has lost 20% of its territory, or Russia, which is worried about Ukraine being rearmed, if the conflict is put on hold
Read more
Colonel General Afzalov succeeds Surovikin as commander of Aerospace Forces
Prior to this appointment, he was the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces
Read more
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
Read more
US submits with UN Security Council draft resolution on Middle East settlement
According to the wording of the document obtained by TASS, the US draft resolution does not stipulate a call for the ceasefire
Read more
IDF hits terrorist cell planning to fire missiles toward Israel from Lebanon
Soldiers hit the cell before it managed to conduct the attack
Read more
Central Bank to report attempts of money transfer without consent to Interior Ministry
According to the Interior Ministry, 430,000 crimes committed with the use of IT technologies were registered from January to September 2023, almost 30% higher than in the like period of the last year
Read more
Czech charge d’affaires summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry on October 17 – MFA
Jan Ondrejka was protested in response to the recent demarche of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic
Read more
Russia initiates UNSC meeting on Israeli-Palestinian conflict – Russia’s UN mission
As the Russian Permanent Mission stated, no one except Moscow “dares to do this”
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 outshines US fifth-generation fighters, says expert
Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028
Read more
Putin arrives to One Belt - One Road forum’s opening ceremony
He participated in a joint photo session for delegation heads
Read more
Ukrainian troops shell DPR 62 times in past day
Four civilians wounded
Read more
UNICEF delivers over 44,000 bottles of drinking water to Gaza through Rafah crossing
This is enough for 22 thousand people for one day
Read more
Russian air defenses down Ukraine’s Su-24 plane, two MiG-29 aircraft, Mi-8 helicopter
This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense
Read more
Pakistan's acting PM calls Russia major player in region
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar welcomed Russia's contribution in the cultural and energy spheres, noting its defense and security potential
Read more
Kremlin spokesman reacts to Latvia’s idea to close Baltic Sea for Russia
Previously, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics said that NATO must close the Baltic Sea, if the Balticconnector gas pipeline was damaged by Russia
Read more
Sirens sound in Israeli Ashkelon - army
Sirens also sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip
Read more
Russians win six gold medals on second day of BRICS Games
In just one day, athletes from Russia won nine medals
Read more
Death toll in Israeli strikes on Gaza exceeds 4,300 – Palestinian Health Ministry
More than 13.5 thousand people were injured, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported
Read more
US, Israel considering provisional government to be established in Gaza — Bloomberg
Discussions are at an early phase and will depend on developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, particularly the ground operation of Israeli troops, the news agency said
Read more
US, EU warn about threat of Ukrainian economic collapse
The United States and the European Union "remain steadfast in their long-term political, financial, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine"
Read more
Israeli artillery pounding settlements in southern Lebanon
According to the agency's interlocutor, shells fall close to residential buildings in Rashaya al-Fukhar and Houla
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Russian forces destroy 500 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation, top brass reports
It is also reported that the Russian military repelled 61 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kupyansk area and improved their forward edge positions over the past week
Read more
Russian forces thwart two attempted rotations of Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk area over the past 24 hours amounted to 140 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles
Read more
Putin, Xi begin bilateral talks in Beijing
Negotiations began in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square
Read more
Russia to work on visa-free regime with all African countries — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Oleg Ozerov, the point on developing or facilitating work, easing contacts with African countries, between citizens of Russia and African states is fixed in the action plan adopted at the second summit
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 260 troops in Donetsk area in past day
The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that during the counter-battery fight they hit the US-made M777 artillery system, as well as the Grad MLRS combat vehicle
Read more
Air raid alert lifted in two regions of Ukraine
The air raid sirens went off earlier in the day for less than two hours in the Kirovograd and Cherkassk regions
Read more
Russia takes note of discussions on preparations of US nuclear forces in Europe — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also drew attention to the fact that the US leadership and military had repeatedly commented on this topic
Read more
Orionid meteor shower to reach peak at night on October 22
The Orionids are observed in October every year
Read more
Ukraine to become ‘second Afghanistan’ for US, North Korean envoy to Russia warns
Shin Hong Chol also said that the United States does not pay "any attention to global peace and stability on the planet"
Read more
Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak sees chances of major war with Hezbollah at 50%
The politician also said that "Israel should have stood by Ukraine more from the beginning"
Read more
Putin holds informal meeting with Kazakh, Uzbek counterparts — Kremlin spokesman
The Russian leader’s program includes a series of bilateral meetings on the One Belt One Road forum’s margins
Read more
Sergey Lavrov suggests US to provide satellite images on Gaza, not Russia
"We have always asked to substantiate these allegations. We have never avoided an honest conversation," the top Russian diplomat underscored
Read more
Russian diplomats keep drawing up Gaza evacuation lists – mission
As the Russian mission to the Palestinian National Authority clarified, there is no information on possible dates yet
Read more