TEL AVIV, October 22. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced a strike on a terrorist cell that was planning to carry out an anti-tank missile attack against the area near the border with Lebanon.

"Some time ago IDF soldiers fixed a terrorist cell that attempted to fire anti-tank missiles toward the community of Avivim near the border with Lebanon. IDF soldiers hit the cell before it managed to conduct the attack," the statement reads.