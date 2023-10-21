UN in talks to send second aid convoy into Gaza on October 22

CAIRO, October 21. /TASS/. The United Nations is holding talks to send the second convoy of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave, on Sunday, October 22, the Al-Hadath television channel said, citing a UN representative.

"The talks are underway for the second humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza through the Rafah crossing on Sunday," the UN official said, adding it is expected that "the convoy carrying aid to the Palestinians of Gaza will consist of 20 to 30 trucks."

Earlier on Saturday, a first convoy of 20 trucks drove through the Rafah border crossing carrying humanitarian aid. The Egyptian Red Crescent and the United Nations supervised the delivery. On Friday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at Rafah that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) with the support of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) will hand out the aid in the Gaza Strip.

A PRCS representative said that the first aid delivery included emergency medicines for the injured, foodstuffs and water. He added that no fuel had been delivered into the enclave by the first convoy.

About 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid are currently being lined up at the Rafah crossing, ready to set off across the border into the Palestinian enclave at any moment.