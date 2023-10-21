Twenty two journalists fall victims from Middle East conflict escalation start

NEW YORK, October 21. /TASS/. More than twenty journalists became victims of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Committee to Protect Journalists reported.

"As of October 20, at least 22 journalists were among the more than 4,000 dead on both sides," the Committee informed.

"Journalists in Gaza face particularly·high·risks as they try to cover the conflict in the face of a ground assault by Israeli troops, devastating Israeli airstrikes, disrupted communications, and extensive power outages," the organization noted.

Twenty two journalists "were confirmed dead: 18 Palestinian, 3 Israeli, and 1 Lebanese," the Committee said. Eight journalists were reported injured and three journalists were reported missing or detained.