Israeli security forces detain 375 Hamas activists in West Bank since October 7 — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. Israel’s security forces have detained 584 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, including 375 supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, during mass raids in the West Bank since October 7, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to it, the Israeli operatives have confiscated over 50 units of weaponry.

The press service added that overnight on October 20, the security forces detained 60 wanted individuals in the West Bank, suspected of being involved in terror activities, with 40 of them being active in the Hamas movement.