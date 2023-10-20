{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israeli security forces detain 375 Hamas activists in West Bank since October 7 — IDF

The press service added that overnight on October 20, the security forces detained 60 wanted individuals suspected of being involved in terror activities

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. Israel’s security forces have detained 584 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, including 375 supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, during mass raids in the West Bank since October 7, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to it, the Israeli operatives have confiscated over 50 units of weaponry.

The press service added that overnight on October 20, the security forces detained 60 wanted individuals in the West Bank, suspected of being involved in terror activities, with 40 of them being active in the Hamas movement.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Pipeline damage investigation focuses on Chinese ship — Finnish police
The police said they will cooperate with Chinese authorities in the course of the investigation
US destroyer intercepts missiles fired by Houthi militants potentially targeting Israel
The destroyer shot down missiles in the northern Red Sea, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said
DPR reports Kiev’s use of poison gas near Donetsk, Artyomovsk
Yan Gagin explained that servicemen noticed specific odor shortly before experiencing shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness and eye pain
Conflict in Israel, Palestine may grow into full-scale war — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the horrible consequences of this confrontation and numerous casualties and damage are reported every day
Press review: Joe goes to well for Ukraine again and West sticks by Israel despite protest
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 20th
Russia can do without Western intermediaries in trade — PM
Mikhail Mishustin is also confident in ensuring access to international market on the basis of the domestic trade infrastructure or "the one created together with partners"
Estonian foreign minister sees Balticconnector incident as attack on NATO infrastructure
The question of what constitutes an attack on NATO infrastructure was raised earlier by the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, in connection with the Nord Stream explosions
North Korea ready to put into practice agreements reached by Putin, Kim
Russian troops in Syria destroy facilities where terrorists stored MLRS munitions
Over the past 24 hours, two violations of deconfliction protocols by the US-led coalition have been reported in Syria
Russia’s battlegroup South destroys tank, up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen in Donetsk area
Russia’s battlegroup South repulsed an attack of units of the 3rd mechanized battalion of the Ukrainian 28th separate mechanized brigade near Kurdyumovka
Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack near Orekhov in Zaporozhye area
The Ukrainian military attacked by small groups supported by NATO-supplied armor
Human Rights Watch sees double standards in lack of Western reaction to Israel in Gaza
The new escalation of hostilities in the Middle East broke out on October 7, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Sergey Lavrov suggests US to provide satellite images on Gaza, not Russia
"We have always asked to substantiate these allegations. We have never avoided an honest conversation," the top Russian diplomat underscored
Palestine proposes halting hostilities same time as Israel — ambassador to Russia
"We think it would be better if Israel stopped the war. Because it's the civilians who will suffer the most," the diplomat said
Press review: Hospital attack fuels more Mideast fury and Russia backs China’s BRI project
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 19th
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 prevent British planes from violating state border over Black Sea
As the Russian fighter jets approached, the foreign warplanes performed a U-turn away from Russia’s state border
Russia takes note of discussions on preparations of US nuclear forces in Europe — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also drew attention to the fact that the US leadership and military had repeatedly commented on this topic
Putin dismisses chatter about Russia 'losing the war' in Ukraine
"If the war is lost, what are we talking about? What are the ATACMS for? Ask them this question. Frankly, hilarious," the Russian president said
US trying to quiet guilty conscience with visits to Israel — Russian envoy
"US emissaries are trying to atone for their mistakes and blunders by displaying this undying support for Israel," Anatoly Viktorov underlined
Putin’s trip to Armed Forces HQ in Rostov-on-Don was not planned in advance — spokesman
On Thursday evening, it was announced that the Russian president visited Armed Forces Headquarters in Rostov-on-Don on his way back from Perm
Israel decides to launch ground operation in Gaza — ambassador to Russia
"We should not forget that over 1,400 of our people have been killed," Alexander Ben Zvi noted
Top Israeli diplomat pushes for Red Cross access to hostages held in Gaza
The meeting with Eli Cohen was attended by ambassadors from countries whose citizens are being held in Gaza by supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas
Zelensky has to recognize loss of territories for sake of peace — French expert
Jacques Sapir acknowledges that such an option will not be received well either in Ukraine, which has lost 20% of its territory, or Russia, which is worried about Ukraine being rearmed, if the conflict is put on hold
Russian MiG-31K patrols over Black Sea meant to cool off hawkish Western hotheads — expert
Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the HSE University believes that such patrols will not only serve as a deterrent at a time when Washington is deploying US Navy warships to the eastern Mediterranean, but will also make it more difficult for Ukraine to sound air alerts
HAMAS claims it controls situation in Gaza, ready for protracted war with Israel
The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades believe that the situation in Israel is "the worst over the past 75 years," and even the US support will not help it
Israeli military announce evacuation of city on Lebanese border
"The National Emergency Authority in the Ministry of Defense and the IDF announced the implementation of a plan to evacuate the residents of Qiryat Shemona to state-funded guest houses," the statement said
Reporter gets piece of French-made missile used to attack fleet HQ in Sevastopol as gift
On September 22, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol
FSB nabs Ukrainian saboteur in Zaporozhye area plotting attack on Russian military column
The man was apprehended before he had the time to detonate the explosive
Over 50% probability of IDF ground operation in Gaza Strip, Israeli envoy to Russia says
"A state of war has been declared. During the period of a state of war, different types of operations are possible: air, sea, ground operations," Alexander Ben Zvi said
Pakistani, Russian interests coincide in many spheres — Pakistan's acting PM
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also called cooperation with Russia constructive, pointing out the importance of the two countries working together in the fight against terrorism
Two killed, dozens injured in Israel’s bombing of Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza
There is a child among the dead
Biden pledges to continue aid to Kiev, describes it as matter of US national security
The US president stated this in a televised address to the nation
Kim Jong Un can count on Putin to keep his word on agreements — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister said that the tenth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation in trade, economics, science and technology is planned to be held in Pyongyang in November
About 1,000 Russians, their family members stranded in southern Gaza – Russian diplomat
Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that over 2 million residents of the region remain without water, food, medical care, fuel and electricity
Yandex’s clout grows with assist from EU
According to OC Android website statistics, Yandex is among the top five most popular search engines in Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and certain other countries
Ukrainian parliament passes first reading of bill outlawing Ukrainian Orthodox Church
A total of 267 MPs supported the bill
US sending ATACMS to Kiev indicates US ambitions to escalate — diplomat
According to Alexey Zaitsev, the Biden administration is clearly driven by a desire to prevent a Ukrainian defeat
Russia-China trade reaches $200 bln, is set to exceed that amount in 2023 — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that it was a very good progress of the initiative China launched a decade ago to intensify cooperation between countries that constituted the ancient Silk Road
Russia ready to discuss Turkey’s idea about guarantors for Israel, Palestine — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the initiative is clearly driven by the intention to de-escalate things and bring the situation back to normal
Putin visits command post of Russian armed forces in Rostov-on-Don
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov briefed the Russian president about the current situation in the special operation zone
Russian forces destroy 500 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation, top brass reports
It is also reported that the Russian military repelled 61 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kupyansk area and improved their forward edge positions over the past week
Russia’s revocation of CTBT ratification 'mirrors situation in US' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat remarked that he has no idea what a politically sober American looks like
Nigerien rebels claim that deposed president tried to escape but failed — AFP
It is reported that the escape attempt "failed", while its "main perpetrators and several accomplices" were arrested
Georgian authorities develop contingency plan for nuclear war, State Security Service says
Grigol Liluashvili noted that the Health Ministry has a specific plan for stockpiling medicines and treating people, as well as organizing bomb shelters
Top Russian, North Korean diplomats discuss exchanges in economy, culture, science — radio
Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui also discussed the development of bilateral relations “as required by the new era”
Palestine-Israel conflict may escalate, Russian diplomat warns
According to Alexey Zaitsev, the Foreign Ministry pays special attention to the security of Russian nationals as it has been maintaining communication with them via Russian diplomatic and consular offices
Boeing 737 makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk on one engine
There were 165 passengers on board the plane
US masterminded attack on Gaza hospital, Iranian news agency says
According to the media, the Americans allegedly developed a plan to carry out a "powerful lethal strike" against a certain facility in Gaza that was supposed to be crowded with people
Kremlin slams Biden's words on Putin and Hamas as unacceptable
Dmitry Peskov noted that now is an emotional and potentially very dangerous moment in the international situation, including in connection with the escalation in the Middle East
Israel to deal heavy blow to its enemies — Netanyahu
"We are going to win with all our might. All of Israel is behind you, and we are going to heavily strike our enemies so that we can achieve victory," the Israeli PM told a group of soldiers
ATACMS missiles transferred to Kiev not effective against tanks — Forbes
As US army major James Hutton explained, each grenade breaks up into a large number of high-velocity steel fragments that are effective against targets such as truck tires, missile rounds, thin-skinned vehicles and radar antennas
Intensity of hostilities near Rabotino grows tenfold — politician
"The number of attacks and the amount of equipment being used by the Ukrainian army near Orekhovo - between Verbovoye and Rabotino towards Novoprokopovka - has sharply increased. The intensity has increased dozens of times," Vladimir Rogov said
Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region records over 100 Ukrainian strikes in 24 hours
It is reported that the power line has been repaired
Relations with Russia remain priority of Mongolia's foreign policy — Mongolian president
"In the hard times of war and in the years of peaceful creation in the era of socialism, we helped each other and we should always remember this," Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh stressed
US military base in Iraq shelled with Grad multiple launch rocket system
Several rockets exploded at the base
PREVIEW: Putin, Xi Jinping to hold negotiations in Beijing
The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the third One Belt - One Road international forum
Head of Gaza security forces with family killed when Israeli shell hits his home
Hamas has issued a statement on the general's death, indicating that "the deliberate killing of leaders will not prevent the security forces from continuing to act professionally, and the movement, from continuing to resist aggression"
Biden ineligible to be elected US president if born in Israel — Russian diplomat
During a visit to Tel Aviv, the US president said that he was born in Israel, but according to open sources Biden was born on November 20, 1942 in Pennsylvania in the US
Russia calls to immediately stop supporting Kiev regime — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat underscored that the US shipment of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine are futile attempts
Head of Chechnya calls on Israel to think twice before escalating conflict with Palestine
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, Israel has taken too much license and is "threatening to wipe an entire people off the map"
Putin holds Security Council meeting to discuss adopting high technology in defense
The Russian leader also proposed to "exchange opinions on the most pressing issues on the current agenda"
Kim Jong Un, Lavrov discuss north Korea, Russia’s response to global situation — KCNA
The talks were reported to have “taken place in a friendly and amicable atmosphere”
Fair global trade impossible without changing West’s status quo — Russian PM
Moscow needs to identify further area of foreign trade development in the current conditions and trends that can be used to make the progress as comfortable as possible and efficient for everyone, Mikhail Mishustin noted
US been hunting Russians in other countries for 15 years — Russian embassy
The embassy also pointed to "the inhumane prison conditions and refusals to provide medical care to Russians"
Venezuela's president calls for new phase of relations with US
"I would like to say that today there is total agreement in the world on the need to lift all criminal sanctions. Venezuela has the right to freedom of economy and trade," Nicolas Maduro underlined
Kazakhstan does not ban export to Russia due to sanctions — Ministry
Trade relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are regulated in full compliance with provisions of the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union, the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration noted
If US stops aid to Ukraine, tensions in Asia-Pacific, Middle East will follow — Biden
The US President stated this in a televised address to the nation
Russian air defenses down Su-25 attack plane, Mi-8 combat helicopter in Ukraine operation
Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, killing and wounding over 235 enemy troops in the past day
Biden claims that US not seeking military confrontation with Russia in Ukraine
In his address to the nation on Thursday to defend additional military aid to Ukraine and Israel, Biden claimed that if Russia attacks a NATO ally, the United States "will defend every inch of NATO"
Kremlin spokesman reacts to Latvia’s idea to close Baltic Sea for Russia
Previously, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics said that NATO must close the Baltic Sea, if the Balticconnector gas pipeline was damaged by Russia
Israel turning Gaza City into Hiroshima ‘with no nuclear weapons used’ – Hersh’s source
According to the interlocutor of the American journalist, Israeli forces can use American guided bombs during a ground operation, which can penetrate to a depth of 30-50 m before exploding, which will make it possible to destroy the underground weapons production facilities of the radical Hamas movement
Competing as neutrals 'a disgrace,' says Russian sports official
"Sometimes we are accused of doing something wrong, or our athletes are dressed in white uniforms, without the anthem, without fans," Irina Viner said
US hegemony under threat due to conflicts in Europe, Middle East — KCNA
"The external influence and positions of the current US administration are increasingly falling due to new contradictions and discord between major powers and allies," the Korean Central News Agency reports
UN secretary general arrives in northern Egypt, heading to border with Gaza
The UN secretary general plans to watch the passage of the first trucks that will deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah land crossing
US deceives others by describing aid to Ukraine as ‘fight for democracy’ — diplomat
The comment by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was a response to US President Joe Biden's address to the nation, in which he described his country's military assistance to Ukraine as a "reasonable investment" that "will bring dividends to American security for generations"
Kazakhstan stops supplying 106 product descriptions to Russia due to sanctions
"These are the defense goods. For example, drones, internal components, specialized electronics, chips, and the like products," Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev elaborated
Putin approves denunciation of CE convention on protection of national minorities
The denunciation of the Convention in the current political situation fully meets Russia’s interests, the accompanying memos say
Israel ready to show proof it is not to blame for Gaza hospital strike — envoy to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi pointed out that the Palestinians had not provided any evidence that Israel was involved in the strikes on the al-Ahli hospital
Palestinian leader turns down conversation with Biden on October 18, Israeli radio reports
Immediately after his visit to Israel, the American leader had been expected to travel to neighboring Jordan for a four-party summit in Amman with Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II
Pentagon claims that ATACMS missiles handed over to Ukraine for use on its territory
The department did not disclose the number of missiles transferred by Washington
Finland contacts China, Russia on Balticconnector pipeline probe — Reuters
According to the media, the Finnish Foreign Ministry also contacted China "to seek help to get in touch with the NewNew Polar Bear vessel"
Biden says he will request more aid to Ukraine, Israel on October 20
In his address to the nation, the US President said that if Washington stopped its assistance to these countries, it would jeopardize US security and its status as “a partner with which other countries want to work”
North Korea threatens US with preemptive nuclear strike — KCNA
The agency’s commentary comes as a response to the US decision to deploy a B-52 nuclear strategic bomber and a fifth-generation F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet to the south of the Korean Peninsula
FACTBOX: Russian-Chinese economic relations
Brazil’s draft UN Security Council resolution contains no call for immediate ceasefire
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky added that Russia suggested two amendments to the resolution in that regard
Russia verifying information on underground blast in Nevada — senior diplomat
Earlier, the US Department of Energy reported that the United States conducted a subsurface chemical explosion at the Nevada National Security Site to improve the country’s ability to detect low-yield nuclear explosions around the world
Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem condemns Israeli strike on its church in Gaza
The Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem has called the bombing of its parish in the Gaza Strip a "war crime"
Putin orders permanent patrolling of Black Sea airspace by 'Kinzhal'-armed planes
The Russian leader specified that "these systems have range of over 1,000 km and speed of up to Mach 9"
Russia calls on Israel, Palestine for soonest direct talks — Foreign Ministry
Aleksey Zaitsev has underlined that Russia consistently holds a principled stance on establishing a viable and independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital
'Big war' looms after US decides to send warships to Israel — Palestinian envoy to Russia
Previously, the US Navy's Sixth Fleet aircraft carrier, the Mount Whitney, reportedly left Gaeta (Italy) on October 18
Undersea telecoms link between Sweden and Estonia sustained same damage as Balticconnector
According to the SVT TV channel, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson expects to receive concrete results of the investigation within the next few days
Moldovan parliament fails to dismiss Dorin Recean’s government
The chairman of the legislative body, Igor Grosu, said that "the government enjoys the support of parliament"
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russia and China sign largest contract for grain supply
Leader of the New Overland Grain Corridor initiative Karen Ovsepyannoted that this initiative will help normalize the export structure within the Belt and Road framework
Russia’s latest Koalitsiya artillery system proves unique properties in tests — Rostec
The completion of the state tests of the Koalitsiya motorized artillery system makes it possible to launch its mass production, Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
Dozens may be trapped under rubble of Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, bombed by Israel
This was reported on Friday by the Naftemporiki newspaper, citing sources in Gaza
American-led world sliding headfirst into deepest abyss, Medvedev says
It seems that, "one can offer condolences to the Israelis, but not to the Palestinians," the politician said
Russia attracts huge number of tourists despite campaign against it — embassy in US
The Russian diplomats pointed out that there was no truth in words about the alleged insecurity of Americans traveling to Russia and that it "has always been famous for its hospitality and cordiality"
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian stronghold near Artyomovsk
"Crews of Nona self-propelled guns marched to firing positions and hit the stronghold and neutralized Ukrainian militants," the Russian defense ministry said
Zelensky to agree to peace talks, top Danish diplomat says in call with Russian pranksters
Lars Loekke Rasmussen noted that Ukraine was the largest country in Europe, and, should it suddenly become an EU member state, that would have huge consequences
Possible US-Israeli attack on Iran risks triggering global crisis, Turkish expert says
Expert on international security issues and professor at Turkey's Baskent University Hasan Unal emphasized the need to distinguish between the US and NATO in the situation of a potential conflict with Iran
