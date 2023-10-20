'Big war' looms after US decides to send warships to Israel — Palestinian envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Sending US and European ships to help Israel may lead to a big war, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"Israel is the strongest country in the region, add to that the Americans sending warships, aid. And not only the Americans, but also the Europeans. That is why no one wants a war," the diplomat said. "But there is a problem: if Israel launches a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, there is a chance that other countries will be dragged into this, and nobody wants this big war," he added.

Previously, the US Navy's Sixth Fleet aircraft carrier, the Mount Whitney, reportedly left Gaeta (Italy) on October 18. After that, it headed to the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea. According to a statement from the fleet's website, it will interact with allied and partner forces during maritime operations and diplomatic activities as part of a national effort to build comprehensive US and allied maritime capabilities in the region.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has already arrived in the region, carrying more than 4,500 military sailors. It is accompanied by five ships with a total of more than 1,600 military personnel. The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (5,000 servicemen on board) and three escort ships (a total of about 1,000 US servicemen on board) have also been deployed to the Middle East.