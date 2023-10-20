Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in response to October 19 rocket launches — army

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. The press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the military hit a number of Hezbollah military targets at night in response to rocket launches from Lebanon on the evening of October 19.

"In response to launches fired from Lebanon toward Israel yesterday, the IDF struck several military assets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the statement said.

The press service also reported that its drones were operating in Lebanon and striking targets. "Overnight [on Thursday], an IDF UAV struck a terrorist in Lebanese territory," the military added.