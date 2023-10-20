Israeli military announce evacuation of city on Lebanese border

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. The Defense Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the evacuation of residents of the northern town of Qiryat Shemona on the border with Lebanon, the army's press service said in a statement.

"The National Emergency Authority (NEA) in the Ministry of Defense and the IDF announced the implementation of a plan to evacuate the residents of Qiryat Shemona to state-funded guest houses," the statement said.

The press service added that "the [evacuation] plan was approved by Defense Minister Yoav Galant."

"A short while ago, the Northern Command informed the mayor of the city of the decision. The plan will be managed by the local authority, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Defense," the army's press service said.