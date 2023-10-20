If US stops aid to Ukraine, tensions in Asia-Pacific, Middle East will follow — Biden

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. The end of US support of the Kiev government will trigger escalation in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, US President Joe Biden said in a televised address to the nation to justify future military aid to Ukraine and Israel.

"Beyond Europe, we know that our allies and, maybe most importantly, our adversaries and competitors are watching. They watching our response in Ukraine," he said

Biden claimed that if Russia wins in Ukraine, "the risk of conflict and chaos can spread to other parts of the world - in Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, especially in the Middle East," he said.