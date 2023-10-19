US destroyer intercepts missiles fired by Houthi militants potentially targeting Israel

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. The US destroyer Carney intercepted three missiles and multiple drones that were fired by Houthi militants in Yemen and were potentially heading toward Israel, Pentagon Spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters.

The destroyer shot down the missiles in the north of the Red Sea, he said

"We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel," Ryder said.