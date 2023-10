TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. The Israeli military has recorded six shells launched from Lebanon and is firing back, the army press service said.

"After the initial report of alert signals in the Western Galilee, six launches were recorded from Lebanese territory towards Israeli territory. Five [rockets] landed in open terrain, one was successfully intercepted by air defense systems," the statement said.

"The Israel Defense Forces are now attacking the sources of the firing," the military added.