Possible US-Israeli attack on Iran risks triggering global crisis, Turkish expert says

ISTANBUL, October 19. /TASS/. A potential attack on Iran by the US and Israel could lead to a global crisis, Hasan Unal, an expert on international security issues and professor at Turkey's Baskent University, told the Haber Global TV channel.

"A potential attack on Iran by the US and Israel would have catastrophic consequences, leading to a major global crisis. Israel itself would have to pay a heavy price for it. The US knows that Iran is not Iraq, Syria or Libya; it holds very strong positions and has allies in the Middle East. Shiite groups led by Hezbollah will respond by attacking US bases in the region, while Iran will strike Israel's nuclear facilities with missiles," the expert said.

Unal emphasized the need to distinguish between the US and NATO in the situation of a potential conflict with Iran. "The US, which is a member of NATO, and the alliance itself should be distinguished from each other in this case. A military action against Iran can only be undertaken by the US and Israel. The participation of NATO and other Western countries in such a conflict is out of the question," he said.