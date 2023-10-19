Palestine-Israel conflict risks widening, Iranian commander tells Russia’s defense chief

TEHRAN, October 19. /TASS/. Support for Israel by other countries is fraught with the risk of prompting more players join the conflict on the side of Palestinian radical movement Hamas, Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri told Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in a telephone conversation.

"Continued crimes by the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS), and other countries supporting it, serve to aggravate the situation as new players may engage," the Tasnim news agency quoted Bagheri as saying.

"We are extremely concerned about continued large-scale, deadly attacks on civilians in Gaza. Such barbaric action is inadmissible and other governments should react to it in an appropriate manner," the senior Iranian commander added.