Israel delivers more airstrikes on Hezbollah targets along border with Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. The Israeli army has delivered more airstrikes on Hezbollah targets along the border with Lebanon, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In the past few hours, the IDF struck targets belonging to Hezbollah, along the Lebanon border. This was in response to Wednesday’s shooting attacks. The targets struck include an observation point facing the sea, from which anti-tank missiles were fired at Rosh HaNikra," it said.

The IDF said earlier that it had retaliated strikes with anti-tank missiles on Metula, Malkia, and Manara.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 3,400 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,500 have been wounded.