Protesters demanding ceasefire between Israel, Hamas burst into US Capitol complex

TASS, October 19. Protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas walked into the Cannon Rotunda, one of the building of the US Capitol complex, the US Capitol Police said.

"Arrests in the Canon Rotunda and the rolling road closures are ongoing," the police said on X (formerly Twitter). "Amongst these arrests, three people have been arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer during processing."

A TASS reporter witnessed a boisterous rally of several hundred Palestine supporters ongoing at the Capitol Hill as police looked on.