Palestinian diplomat says Arab countries need support from Russia, China

DUBAI, October 18. /TASS/. Arab countries should enlist the support of Russia and China in order to defend their interests, Palestinian Ambassador to Morocco Jamal Al Shobaki said on Sky News Arabia television.

"Arabs must secure the support of Russia and China to defend their interests," the diplomat said.

Commenting on the current situation in the Middle East, Al Shobaki said the Palestinians are now trying their best to protect their rights. He also said that "not only the Gaza Strip, but the entire region is under attack."

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. More than 3,400 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 wounded. Also, up to 1,500 Israelis have been killed and more than 4,500 wounded.