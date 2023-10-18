Belt and Road Initiative open to all — Chinese Foreign Minister

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. China's Belt and Road Initiative is an open platform, meaning any parties can join it, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on Wednesday on the results of the Third Belt and Road Forum.

"Indeed, in recent years, some countries have borrowed from or even imitated China, and have consistently implemented international integration initiatives. I would like to say that China's Belt and Road Initiative is an open platform. We welcome all parties to join it at any time, and, at the same time, we hope that other countries' integration initiatives will also be open and not be pursued by a narrow few. China is ready to join all interconnecting initiatives, jointly discuss and implement cooperation beneficial to developing countries," the minister said, adding that China could take part in relevant initiatives from the EU.

Referring to emerging reports that the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) initiative presented by the US is against China's Belt and Road Initiative, Wang Yi pointed out that this is an example of the politicization of economic issues. "I think this view is another example of politicizing economic issues. It is both short-sighted and negative, and it will not receive international recognition," the Chinese foreign minister said.

The Third Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing on October 17-18 brought together over 4,000 people from over 140 countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part as the forum’s chief guest.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a concept proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. Its goal is to intensify international trade and investment projects involving a large number of nations along with the use of Chinese and foreign capital. Over 150 countries and 30 international organizations have already joined the initiative.