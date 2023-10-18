Pashinyan hasn’t learned anything from Ukraine, Armenian expert says

YEREVAN, October 18. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech at the European Parliament, where he accused "some allies" of wanting a change of power in the country, shows that he has not learned from the example of Ukraine, himself agreeing to turn the country into an anti-Russian bridgehead in the region, political analyst Suren Surenyants told a TASS correspondent.

"It was an announcement about the Ukrainianization of Armenia with a rather frank text. It is surprising that the head of a country, instead of pursuing his own interests, starts slandering his strategic ally, even if this ally is only formal. The foreign policy is all over the place. A week ago, he swore that Armenia was not going to change the course of its foreign policy, and yesterday he gave the most anti-Russian speech ever, describing what Russians want to do in Armenia. He says they want to overthrow him. I mean, even Ukraine has not taught Pashinyan anything. In fact, he agreed to turn Armenia into an anti-Russian bridgehead," he said.

On Tuesday, during a speech in the European Parliament, Pashinyan said that Armenia's security allies had allegedly publicly called for a change of power in the country amid the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. He did not specify which allies he was talking about.

Later, a high-ranking source in Moscow told TASS that Pashinyan was actively following in the footsteps of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.