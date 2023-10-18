Iranian foreign minister calls for sanctions on Israel, including oil embargo

DUBAI, October 18. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has called for sanctions against Israel, including an embargo on supplying it with oil, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Abdollahian "called for immediate sanctions against the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) by Islamic countries, as well as a complete embargo on oil imports" when he held talks with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, according to the statement.

The two discussed the recent strike on Al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip as they met in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

The Iranian minister also proposed to establish a special tribunal under the auspices of the OIC to hold Israel's leadership accountable for committing "war crimes" in the Gaza Strip.