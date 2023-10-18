Armenia not considering withdrawal from CSTO, EAEU — senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, October 18. /TASS/. Armenia is not currently considering the possibility of leaving the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) or the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Sargis Khandanyan, head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and a member of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party, said.

"Currently, we are not discussing this issue," he replied to a journalist’s question on the matter.

The Armenian authorities have repeatedly asserted that Armenia has no intention of withdrawing from the CSTO, however, a number of officials, including Pashinyan, said that "the CSTO is leaving Armenia."