Iran sanctions imposed by UNSC Resolution 2231 terminated on October 18 — diplomat

TEHRAN, October 18. /TASS/. All restrictions that were imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 are to be terminated on October 18, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said.

"As of October 18, 2023, in accordance with UNSCR 2231, all restrictions unjustly imposed on ballistic missile-related activities and transfers to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran terminate; and Iran is no longer subject to any restriction in the context of the Security Council," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"All national or regional restrictive measures and sanctions imposed against Iran on the basis of UNSCR 2231 shall be terminated accordingly. Maintaining such measures or imposing new ones clearly violate the letter and spirit of UNSCR 2231," the diplomat added.

On October 17, the Council of the European Union said that it had "decided to take the necessary steps to maintain the restrictive measures under the EU non-proliferation regime on Iran." The council added that the decision was in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program, "in view of Iran not fulfilling its commitments under the JCPOA, as reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency since 2019."

The foreign ministers of the UK, Germany and France notified the EU in mid-September that they did not plan to remove sanctions from Iran. They said that Tehran had been ignoring its obligations since 2019, and added that the JCPOA Dispute Resolution Mechanism had failed to solve the problem.