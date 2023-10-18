Israel still does not rule out ground operation in Gaza — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Israel is not giving up the option of conducting a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the decision on the timing of its start will be taken by the military, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said at an online briefing.

"Everyone always asks if there will be a ground operation. During a state of war, there can be various operations, including ground operations. So we certainly don't rule it out. We leave it to our military to decide when it will be, when the military units will be ready, when it will be convenient for us to do it," he said.

Israeli army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht said earlier that the military has not yet made a final decision on a ground operation in Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.