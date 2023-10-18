White House says no plans for US boots on ground in Israel

WASHINGTON, October 18. /TASS/. The Biden administration is not currently planning to "put boots on the ground" in Israel, John Kirby, US President Joe Biden's spokesman on the National Security Council (NSC), told a regular briefing.

"There are no plans or intentions to put US boots on the ground in combat in Israel," Kirby said, taking questions from reporters during Biden’s flight to Israel. "But as we've also said, we have significant national security interests in the region. Those national security interests have not changed," he added.

When asked about what could force the United States to change its mind here, Kirby said: "I'm not gonna get into. We never talked about future military operations and I simply wouldn't do that."

However, Kirby underscored: "There is more than enough capability to protect and defend our national security interests if it comes to that." He said by deploying two aircraft carriers to the Mediterranean Washington clearly sent a signal of deterrence.

Commenting on whether US troops may take part in the effort to free American hostages, the NSC official said: "The less said the better when it comes to how we're trying to get hostages home."

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place on the West Bank. Over 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 13,700 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and nearly 4,200 people have been wounded.