Number of Gaza residents forced to flee their homes reaches one million

UNITED NATIONS, October 18. /TASS/. The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Gaza strip has reached one million, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said.

"The number of IDPs in Gaza is estimated at about one million, including about 352,000 IDPs staying in UNRWA schools in central and southern Gaza alone, in increasingly dire conditions,’ the UN agency said.

It said that the remaining food in Gaza is enough for two weeks, while the supply in its stores is expected to run out within four or five days.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.