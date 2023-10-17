UN secretary-general condemns strike on Gaza hospital

UNITED NATIONS, October 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the recent strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, which left at least 500 people dead.

"I am horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza today, which I strongly condemn," he wrote on the X social network, previously known as Twitter. "My heart is with the families of the victims. Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law.".