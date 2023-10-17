US House of Representatives fails to elect new speaker on first try

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives failed to elect a new speaker in its first attempt.

As expected, Republican Jim Jordan, who is running for the post, failed to secure the necessary support from his peers in the lower house of Congress during the first round of voting. Jordan (R-Ohio) received 200 votes, falling short of the required 217.

That means Jordan has not, at least not yet, bridged the intraparty divide among House Republicans, nor is there any consensus on electing him speaker.